Jeremy Darroch, chief executive of Sky, has stated that he intends to “stick around” following Comcast’s $40B takeover of European pay-TV giant.

This brings to an end rumors that Darroch was planning to exit the company following the acquisition.

“We’re in a strong position to succeed. We have a strong set of plans to deliver growth. We’re excited about being part of a broader, more global organization. I intend to stick around and I am looking forward to bringing Sky into the future. We’re all energized by the next phase of growth and the opportunities that being part of Comcast will bring,” he said.

Comcast CEO and Chairman Brian Roberts added, “We’re really excited and pleased with the management team at Sky and the people we’ve met. While there was wonderful people at AT&T and NBC Universal, in those cases, we made some early changes on day one. We are delighted that Jeremy and many of the senior team are going to stay with the company.

Darroch joined the business as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director in 2004 before being promoted to CEO in December 2007, replacing James Murdoch.

Darroch, who was Group Finance Director of retailer Dixons Group before joining Sky, was previously linked with taking over ad giant WPP following the departure of Martin Sorrell. However, in Sky’s third quarter financial results, Darroch said he had “no interest in running WPP, thank you very much”. Mark Read was subsequently named CEO.