In a very competitive situation, Fox has nabbed Sisters, a one-hour drama based on the Endemol Shine Australia series, with a put pilot commitment. The project hails from The Path duo of co-executive producer Annie Weisman and executive producer Jason Katims, as well as the original series’ co-creator Imogen Banks, Universal TV, where Katims True Jack and Weisman are under overall deals, and Endemol Shine North America.

Fox

Written by Weisman, Sisters is based on the Australian series created by Jonathan Gavin and Banks. It centers on only child Julia Bechly, who finds her life turned upside down when her father is forced to reveal that over the course of his pioneering career as a fertility doctor, he used his own sperm to conceive dozens of children. As she dutifully begins to track down her emerging group of siblings, among a sea of brothers, Julia discovers only two sisters – both of whom quickly become a part of her now redefined family.

Weisman executive produces with True Jack’s Katims and Jeni Mulein, Banks and Endemol Shine North America president Sharon Levy. Universal produces in association with Endemol Shine North America. Like all outside projects, Sisters will be a co–production with Fox.

Australian series Sisters, starring Maria Angelico as Julia Bechly, premiered its seven-episode first season on Network Ten in October 2017 and launched as a Netflix Original Series on September 1, 2018. You can watch a trailer below.

In the U.S., a retired Indiana fertility doctor made headlines in 2016 when he was sued for using his own sperm around 50 times on unwitting female patients he was treating. He avoided jail time but recently surrendered his medical license.

Weisman began her career as a writer-producer on seasons 7 and 8 of ABC’s Desperate Housewives. She most recently served as a co-executive producer-writer on Hulu’s The Path and as a consulting producer-writer on NBC’s I Feel Bad under her Uni TV overall deal. Weisman is repped by WME and attorney Kevin Kelly of Gendler & Kelly.

Katims’ True Jack most recently produced the NBC drama series Rise and The Path on Hulu. He is repped by CAA and attorney Ira Schreck.

Endemol Shine North America has upcoming drama series Utopia at Amazon, based on the UK format.