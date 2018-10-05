There’s still something fishy going on in Bristol Cove, and we’ll get some answers when Freeform’s mermaid drama Siren returns for Season 2. The Disney-owned cable net said during the show’s New York Comic Con panel that Season 2 will surface on Thursday, January 24.

Freeform

Check out a teaser above, fittingly set to Grandson’s “Blood // Water,” and a first-look photo below.

More mermaids will arrive in the once-sleepy fishing town in Season 2 — but are they seeking revenge, or is something more catastrophic driving them out of the sea? Marine researchers Ben (Alex Roe) and Maddie (Fola Evans-Akingbola) continue to establish a bond with mermaid Ryn (Eline Powell), not only to protect her but to try to help save her entire civilization. Ian Verdun and Rena Owen also star.

Siren was the No. 1 new cable drama during its spring run this year. The series is executive produced by Eric Wald and showrunner Emily Whitesell, along with Dean White, Brad Luff, Nate Hopper and RD Robb.

Here is the first photo from Season 2 of Freeform’s Siren: