ABC has ordered 9 additional episodes of its well received new comedy Single Parents, bringing its freshman season to a full-season 22 episodes. The single-camera comedy hails from JJ Philbin, Liz Meriwether and soon-to-be siblings 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios

In a fall season without new comedy breakouts besides The Neighbors‘s debut in total viewers, Single Parents, helped by its post-Modern Family time slot, is ranking as the No 2 new comedy in adults 18-49, behind only last night’s debut of ABC’s The Conners, one of two reboots/revivals that have done well this fall, along with Fox’s Last Man Standing. Through its first three episodes, Single Parents is averaging a 1.6 adults 18-49 Live+3 rating and 5.6 million viewers. Still, ahead of its fourth outing tonight, Single Parents continues to be sliding in the ratings though it showed signs of stabilizing in Week 3. Its demo deliveries for the first three airings are 1.3, 1.1 and 1.0 in Live+Same Day and 1.9, 1.5 and 1.4 in L+3.

Created by Philbin and Meriwether, Single Parents is an ensemble comedy that follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their 7-year-old kids and maintain some kind of personal lives outside of parenthood. Philbin and Meriwether executive produce with Katherine Pope, Erin O’Malley and Jason Winer for 20th TV and ABC Studios.

The series stars Taran Killam as Will Cooper, Leighton Meester as Angie D’Amato, Kimrie Lewis as Poppy Banks, Jake Choi as Miggy Park, Marlow Barkley as Sophie Cooper, Tyler Wladis as Graham D’Amato, Devin Trey Campbell as Rory Banks, Mia Allan as Emma Fogerty, Ella Allan as Amy Fogerty and Brad Garrett as Douglas Fogerty.

Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 PM ET on ABC.