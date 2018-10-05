ABC has given a pilot production commitment to Thicker Than Water, a one-hour dramedy from One Mississippi co-creator/executive producer/star Tig Notaro and co-executive producer Cara DiPaolo, producer Michael McDonald (American Crime) and ABC Studios, where his Stearns Castle is based.

Written by Notaro and DiPaolo loosely inspired by personal experiences, Thicker Than Water centers on a single mother who returns to her Tennessee hometown for her estranged father’s funeral, and finds herself graveside with several strangers who happen to be her half-siblings.

Notaro and partner Stephanie Allynne executive produce via Something Fierce Productions, alongside McDonald via Stearns Castle and DiPaolo.

Notaro and McDonald both hail from Middle America — Notaro grew up in Mississippi and Texas — and had been looking to do a show together that was true to the American experience, not a reflection of the coastal elites. That also is an area ABC has been keen on exploring more of.

This marks Notaro’s followup to her Amazon series One Mississippi. She and DiPaolo worked together on the comedy, which ran for two seasons. Notaro co-created wrote, executive produced and starred in the series, while DiPaolo served as writer/co-executive producer. There are no current plans for writer-comedian-actress Notaro to act in Thicker Than Water.

The project also reunites McDonald with DiPaolo; he was an executive on ABC/ABC Studios’ Ugly Betty when she was a writer on the show.

This marks one of the biggest commitments at ABC so far this pitch season. The network also has given pilot production commitments to a Marvel series about female superheroes from Wonder Woman’s Allan Heinberg, also from ABC Studios, and to a Bewitched reboot from Kenya Barris,Yamara Taylor, ABC Studios and Sony TV. Separately, ABC Studios just landed a pilot production commitment at CBS for a Jermaine Fowler and Quinta Brunson parenting comedy from Larry Wilmore.

Notaro recently guest-starred on New Girl and recurred on Fresh Off the Boat.

DiPaolo previously was a writer-producer on all four seasons of Showtime’s The Big C. Her other writing credits include Men In Trees and Six Feet Under.

Notaro is repped by ICM and Integral Entertainment. DiPaolo is repped by UTA. Allynne is repped by Gersh and Rise Management.