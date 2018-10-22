Fox’s “Treehouse of Horror” episode of The Simpsons (1.3, 2.84M) took a 19% tumble year to year. But, the 29th annual Halloween special improved on previous week’s program performance, as did the rest of Fox’s lineup including Bob’s Burgers (1.3, 2.65M), Family Guy (1.1, 2.62M) and Rel (0.6, 1.49M).

ABC’s high-profile 10 PM entry The Alec Baldwin Show (0.4, 2.19M) continues its struggle, growing week to week by 5% in viewers, but nosediving off its Shark Tank lead-in (0.8, 3.96M).

CBS News

And, while CBS ratings are somewhat scrambled by an NFL overrun that ran until 7:37 PM, early stats show 60 Minutes up 42% in the demo and 2.8 million viewers versus last week’s edition featuring an interview with President Donald Trump.

Shark Tank also improved on previous week, by 11% in overall crowd and one tenth in the demo to clock new season highs in both metrics and outstrip all its broadcasts since last January.

ABC’s 8 PM Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (0.8, 4.82M), grew by about 100K week to week in total viewers and hung on to the previous week’s demo rating. But network’s long-running America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8, 5.49) clocked the network’s biggest crowd Sunday night.

God Friended Me CBS

CBS won the non-NFL battle Sunday in viewers and in the demo, with across-the-board improvements on previous week, including 60 Minutes (2.7, 14.50M); God Friended Me (1.3, 9.21M), which scored its biggest overall audience since its launch; NCIS: Los Angeles (1.1, 8.14M), which snagged best stats in both metrics since season launch; and Madam Secretary (0.7, 6.45M).

Despite the 35-point Chiefs-Bengals blowout – the largest winning margin on NBC’s Sunday Night Football in three years – the game commanded Sunday primetime in all key metrics.

NBC (4.2, 13.16M) bested CBS (2.0, 11.42M), as well as Fox (1.0, 2.52M) ABC (0.7, 4.11M) and CW (0.4, 1.32M), which ticked down a tad from previous week’s premieres for Supergirl (0.4, 1.33M) and Charmed (0.4, 1.30M)