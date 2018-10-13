As CBS undergoes a sweeping corporate restructuring, Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins appears poised for an expanded role at the media company, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Showtime executive is well-regarded within the company as someone who has launched a number of critically acclaimed original series for the premium TV network, including Homeland, Ray Donovan, Shameless and the buzzy and irreverent political satire series Who Is America? from Sacha Baron Cohen.

Nevins demonstrated grace under fire during the summer Television Critics Association presentations, where he addressed uncomfortable questions about sexual harassment allegations against then-Chairman and CEO Les Moonves

“I understand you may have questions to which you want answers and I do too,” Nevins said.

Immediately after Moonves’ resignation , Nevins was identified as an executive seemingly positioned for a larger role. Over the past month, speculation has swirled about him taking on additional responsibilities, possibly in the creative aspects of the other parts of the company.

Formal negotiations have not started and the situation is fluid, sources say. Many expect Nevins will emerge as one of the leaders of post-Moonves CBS, but it’s unclear what role he might assume.

Nevins’ skills as a creative executive would complement those of acting CEO Joe Ianniello, who previously served as the company’s chief financial officer and is credited with overseeing distribution deals with networks and pay TV distributors. Those deals, known as retransmission consent fees, have been an important source of revenue for CBS.

Whiel Ianniello is recognized for his financial chops, but is not identified with the company’s programming in the same way that his predecessor was.

CBS has undergone a furious executive restructuring in the weeks since Moonves’ departure.

Just this week, it replaced its human resources chief, Anthony Ambrosio, with the newly appointed “people” officer, Laurie Rosenfield. It fired the executive producer of 60 Minutes, Jeff Fager, after he sent a threatening text to a female CBS reporter seeking comment about allegations of inappropriate touching.

The company’s longtime spokesman, Gil Schwartz, announced he planned to retire on Nov. 1, to be succeeded by Dana McClintock.