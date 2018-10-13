As CBS undergoes a sweeping corporate restructuring, Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins appears poised for an expanded role at the media company, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Showtime executive is well-regarded within the company as someone who has launched a number of critically acclaimed original series for the premium TV network, including Homeland, Ray Donovan, Shameless and the buzzy and irreverent political satire series Who Is America? from Sacha Baron Cohen.
Nevins’ skills as a creative executive would complement those of acting CEO Joe Ianniello, who previously served as the company’s chief financial officer and is credited with overseeing distribution deals with networks and pay TV distributors. Those deals, known as retransmission consent fees, have been an important source of revenue for CBS.
Whiel Ianniello is recognized for his financial chops, but is not identified with the company’s programming in the same way that his predecessor was.
CBS has undergone a furious executive restructuring in the weeks since Moonves’ departure.
Just this week, it replaced its human resources chief, Anthony Ambrosio, with the newly appointed “people” officer, Laurie Rosenfield. It fired the executive producer of 60 Minutes, Jeff Fager, after he sent a threatening text to a female CBS reporter seeking comment about allegations of inappropriate touching.
The company’s longtime spokesman, Gil Schwartz, announced he planned to retire on Nov. 1, to be succeeded by Dana McClintock.