We’ve all heard the adage that “you can’t choose your family.” But a character in the latest film from Hirokazu Kore-Eda begs to differ: “Sometimes it’s better to choose your own family.” Here is the first trailer for Shoplifters, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May.

Part of a family that’s barely scraping by with their life of petty crime, Osamu and his son are out theiving one night when they come across a little girl in the freezing cold. They bring her home, but their wife/mother is reluctant to take her in. But she relents after hearing about the hardships the girl faces.

Things get complicated when the family sees their new member on a TV news report that she has been reported missing. “This looks bad — really bad,” Osamu says. Later, as the sitaution begins to unravel, he is asked, “Didn’t you feel guilty making teaching children shoplift?” From behind sad eyes, he replies. “I didn’t know anything else to teach them.”

Lily Franky, Ando Sakura, Matsuoka Mayu, Jyo Kairi and Sasaki Miyu star in Japan’s selection for the Foreign Language Film Oscar race along with Kiki Kilin, who died last month. Magolina Pictures opens November 23.