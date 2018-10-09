Shondaland has hired former OWN exec Kristin Robinson as Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications. In her new position, Robinson will oversee all marketing and communications for Shondaland, including corporate communications, consumer products, partnerships, Shondaland.com, and promotion of the company’s broadcast and streaming content. She will report to Chris Dilorio, Shondaland Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer.

“Kristin is a results-driven strategist with broad experience helping guide some of the most recognizable consumer and entertainment brands,” said Shonda Rhimes. “Her voice will be valuable as Shondaland’s business and content expansion continues.”

Robinson joins Shondaland from OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network where she led campaigns for the network’s drama series, specials and documentaries including Queen Sugar, Greenleaf and Emmy-nominated series Oprah’s Master Class and SuperSoul Sunday, among others. Robinson also managed publicity for Oprah’s Book Club and the strategy and execution for the networks’ podcast expansion with the 2017 launch of Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations and Oprah’s Master Class earlier this year.

Robinson previously served as Corporate Communications and Investor Relations Manager at Lionsgate Entertainment where she developed campaigns across film, home entertainment and digital media.

Prior to Lionsgate, Robinson was with Nashville public relations firm Dye, Van Mol and Lawrence (DVL) where she developed consumer marketing and communication strategies for brands such as, Jack Daniel’s, The J.M. Smucker Company, Bridgestone Americas and Nestlé Waters. She began her career in corporate communications roles at Fox Cable Networks and Kellogg’s.