New Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins is starting to build his programming team with the hire of longtime close associate Shauna Phelan in the newly created position as SVP, Live-Action Scripted Content, for the Nickelodeon Group. Based in Burbank, she will oversee the development and production of all Nickelodeon scripted live-action content, as well as all live-action TV movies and specials, reporting to Robbins.

“Shauna has an innate understanding of the youth audience and an eye for identifying great stories and characters and making them into generation-defining hits,” said Robbins. “We are excited to have Shauna bring her passion and creativity to Nickelodeon as we set the course for the brand’s next phase of innovation and success.”

Phelan first worked for Robbins in 2007 when she joined his Varsity Pictures as Director of Television Development. The two developed the TV series Blue Mountain State, which ran for three seasons on Spike TV, and The Royals for E!. In 2012, she became a key member of Robbins’ team that built and launched Awesomeness, where she launched and produced dozens of series and sketch comedy videos for their YouTube channel, including the long-form series Side Effects and Runaways. She also produced Foursome, YouTube Premium’s longest-running series. Phelan also oversaw Awesomeness’ Verizon go90’s deal where she produced the Daytime Emmy-winning Zac & Mia, social media thriller T@gged, and hit digital series Guidance and the female-driven sketch show called Betch.

Phelan began her career in features at Furst Films in 2002, working on The Cooler and The Matador. She also oversaw Furst Films’ first-look television deal with Lionsgate TV. Her additional credits include Smosh: The Movie, which debuted summer 2015 as the number-one comedy movie on iTunes; Expelled, the number-one Social Movie of 2014; Richie Rich and Project Mc2 on Netflix; Supah Ninjas, Terry the Tomboy: The Movie, and Awesomeness’ sketch comedy series on Nickelodeon.