Sharon Osbourne is leaving the British version of The X Factor. The reality show judge was due to appear on the live shows of the ITV series but has stepped down, claiming that she doesn’t “think she’s needed”.

This comes amid British tabloid reports that she was fired after a scorching interview with Howard Stern, where she called contestants “little sh*ts” and that the show was “f*cking karaoke.”

ITV

In a statement, The Osbournes star said: “After watching the new season The X Factor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly. Simon [Cowell] was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows, but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year. I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season.”

She initially appeared on The X Factor in 2004 but left in 2008 before returning in 2013 and signing a three-year deal in 2016.

The show, which is produced by Fremantle’s Thames, is now in its 15th season and is currently in the middle of the Six Chair Challenge.

An X Factor spokesperson said: “The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show. Sharon will always be a big part of The X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future.”

Osbourne also co-hosts CBS’ The Talk in the U.S.