EXCLUSIVE: Sharon Gless is set to star opposite Elisabeth Shue in Constance, TNT’s drama about one woman’s refusal to fade into obsolescence, from KC Perry and Team Downey, Sonar Entertainment and Studio T.

Described as a fun, darkly humorous, veneer-stripping story, it follows Constance Young (Shue), a former beauty queen-turned-small-town bureaucrat whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

TNT

Gless will play Constance’s mother, Raylynn, a tough-as-nails, bitingly witty former beauty queen who does her best to stave off the indignities of age but whose thick makeup and false eyelashes are starting to fail her. Boozy and irreverent, Raylynn is a loving and proud matriarch, despite her deeply complicated relationship with Constance.

Gless, who won two Emmys for playing a cop on the 1980s series Cagney & Lacey and another for the 1990 telefilm The Trials of Rosie O’Neill, starred for six seasons on USA’s Burn Notice. Her most recent credits include The Gifted, The Exorcist and Rizzoli & Isles. She is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and manager Perry Zimel.

Perry (The Originals) wrote Constance, with Jesse Peretz (GLOW) attached to direct. The pilot is produced by Team Downey, in association with Sonar Entertainment and Studio T, with Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Peretz, Shue and Perry serving as executive producers.