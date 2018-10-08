ABC’s Shark Tank (0.6 demo rating, 3.05 million viewers), started Season 10 at a series low on Sunday.

Shark Tank Followed the season launch of Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (0.7, 4.98M) which barely built on its America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.7, 4.71M) leadin; AFHV kicked off ABC’s night matching its previous week’s premiere.

Fox’s The Simpsons (1.8, 4.57M) scored a Week 2 pop following afternoon national NFL. Bob’s Burgers (1.2, 3.09M) and Family Guy (1.2, 2.79M) followed and only held steady, week to week, while Rel (0.7, 1.92M) slipped 1/10th.

Minus afternoon national NFL, CBS series slid 1/10th, week to week, including 60 Minutes (0.8, 8.22M), God Friended Me (0.9, 8.40M), and NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 4.48M).

At 10 PM, Madam Secretary’s season debut (0.6, 6.15M), featuring former Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell, dropped 2/10ths from last year’s opener.

Cowboys vs. Texans-hosting NBC (4.5, 14.47M) dominated primetime, followed by Fox (2.2, 6.55M) in the demo and CBS (0.8, 7.56M) in total viewers. ABC (0.7, 4.43M) and CW (0.2, 810K) followed, with the iHeart Radio Music Festival.