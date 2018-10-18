Shades of Blue creator Adi Hasak is teaming with Red Arrow Studios International and Universal Television to develop a U.S. version of popular German series The Last Cop (Der Letzte Bulle), under his Adi TV Studios banner.

Hasak will write the pilot script and serve as executive producer and showrunner. Dean Parisot, who directed last year’s NBC hit Good Girls, will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. Philipp Steffens also executive produces with Red Arrow Studios International’s Jan David Frouman and Shirley Bowers.

The Last Cop tells the story of Mick Briggs, an alpha male detective, who wakes up from a 25-year coma and struggles to find his identity as a man, husband and father in a world he neither recognizes nor understands.

The award-winning series was originally written and developed by Robert Dannenberg and Stefan Scheich and created and produced by ITV Studios Germany for SAT.1, where 60 one-hour episodes have aired. Red Arrow Studios International distributes the format of The Last Cop worldwide and local versions include a current hit production called Falco in Mexico for Amazon Latin America. The Last Cop won Best Scripted Format at the 2017 International Format Awards at MipTV in Cannes.

The Last Cop marks the third format Hasak has set up in the U.S. Most recently he teamed up with Dynamic TV for a U.S. version of another German series Tempel, which is being packaged straight to series. Before that, Hasak adapted the Norwegian format Eyewitness (NRK).

Hasak is repped by attorneys Patti Felker and Dave Ryan.