Seth Meyers goes home again this weekend as host of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, and though the trip from his Late Night perch isn’t exactly a long one it makes for a decent promo.

“No one ever said that homecomings were easy,” Meyers thinks to himself in a mock-serious tone as he’s wheeled through a tracking shot en route to Studio 8H.

Breaking out of his reverie when he sees SNL‘s Kenan Thompson and Alex Moffat, the former Weekend Update host shouts, “Is it weird to see me here?”

“Well, I saw you in the bathroom yesterday,” says Thompson. “So, no.”

Joining Meyers on SNL this week is musical guest Paul Simon, making a homecoming of his own: His appearance marks his 15th time on the show. Simon was one of SNL‘s earliest go-to hosts and performers, stretching back to the original Not Ready For Prime Time Players era of Chevy, Gilda, John and the rest. He recently concluded what he’s said is his final tour, and his just-released 14th studio album “In the Blue Light” revisits 10 of his personal favorites from his body of work.

Simon, by the way, turns 77 on Saturday.

Check out Seth Meyers’ SNL promo above.