NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers will go live on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at 12:35 a.m. ET to offer real-time commentary and analysis of midterm election results,

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes will join Meyers that night. Also, the show’s Amber Ruffin will do a live version of her regular segment, “Amber Says What” as election results come in.

Meyers has the perfect lead-in that night; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be pre-empted for news coverage in the Eastern and Central time zones.

Meyers program dominates broadcast competition in his timeslot in total viewers and the demo.

Earlier this month, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert announced it would air live to cover midterm elections that night; Colbert’s show airs at 11:35 PM ET.

Colbert’s most recent live broadcast of his CBS late-night show was on Tuesday, January 30, 2018, following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.