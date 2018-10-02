At a Rose Garden presser that was nuts even by Donald Trump standards, POTUS defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after agreeing to allow for an FBI investigation to get the needed votes, Late Night host Seth Meyers said his latest “A Closer Look”segment.



Only 35% of Americans believe Kavanaugh was telling the truth in his responses to questions about last week’s testimony of Christine Blasey Ford. And just 34% support the nomination of Kavanaugh who, in a photo from Thursday’s hearing “looks like a guy who yells at 6-year-olds ‘You have to have a permit for this lemonade stand!’,” Meyers snarked.

The Trump Rose Garden presser had been called to celebrate the president’s successful re-negotiation of NAFTA with Canada and Mexico. But, after he took several questions on that new pact, some female reporters tried to ask him questions about the FBI probe of Kavanaugh, which Trump shot down in the most demeaning and sexist way possible, saying one of the reporters was “shocked that I picked her,” then telling her, “I know, you’re not thinking – you never do.”

“How much of a sexist dick can you possibly be?” Meyers asked Trump, rhetorically.

After verbally attacking those journalists as members of his Cabinet, staff and son-in-law Jared Ku shner stood behind him saying nothing, Trump then did a 180 and began to take questions about Kavanaugh and the FBI probe. But he went off course and began to talk about how off he does not drink alcohol.

“I’m not a drinker I never had beer in my life!” Trump said. “One of my only good traits: I don’t drink. Can you imagine if I had? What a mess I would be. I’d be the world’s worst!” Trump joke/boasted.

“What’s amazing about that joke is, inherent in the premise is Trump admitting that he already sucks,” Meyers observed.

“That joke doesn’t work if everyone thinks Trump is a great president. He’s basically saying, ‘If you think I’m an assh*le now, imagine if I had a few beers! I’d be a f*cking nightmare!'”