Jeff Li, who helped launch businesses for USA Network, Syfy and Chiller TV as head of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Networks’ Ventures division, has been hired as COO of Serial Box. He will oversee business development, content partnerships and overall growth at the company, which offers serialized versions of books and other content for consumption on phones and tablets and is available in 50 countries.

“Jeff clearly sees the opportunity to deliver book content in bitesize, smartphone friendly doses and I couldn’t be happier to announce that he’s accepted the role as our new COO,” said Molly Barton, CEO of Serial Box, who announced the hire Thursday. “His unique blend of experience building new businesses and revenue streams on behalf of major networks makes him an incredibly valuable team member as we grow Serial Box into a truly global content platform.”

At NBCU, Li launched Syfy Films and Chiller Films, oversaw Syfy’s video game publishing and aided in the growth of the cable networks’ merchandising and book publishing efforts. Before his Ventures post he was VP Corporate Strategy & Development at NBCUniversal, helping lead the investment in online gaming company Bigpoint GmbH. He was also involved in deals related to Hulu, Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal, ShopNBC, Polo.com, and Peacock Equity Fund.

“I am thrilled to join the Serial Box team,” Li said. “With a unique platform that offers high-quality, dual format content in a pay-as-you-go model, Serial Box is well-positioned to bring reading and audio entertainment to the masses. Additionally, publishers and studios have a new partner that will extend their content to fresh audiences in innovative ways. I look forward to unlocking our next level of growth.”

Serial Box partners already include the Associated Press, Hachette Book Group, Boat Rocker Media, Blackbox TV, Adaptive Studios and Rakuten Kobo.