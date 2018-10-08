EXCLUSIVE: Sentient Entertainment has obtained the feature rights to Losing Clementine, the debut novel from author Ashley Ream. Better Call Saul writer and producer Ann Cherkis has been brought on to adapt the screenplay.

The story follows the exploits of a famed, yet tormented artist as she attempts to get her messy affairs in order en route to her eventual planned suicide, only to be waylaid by the even greater personal chaos of everyone around her.

Sentient President Renee Tab, who recently exec produced the Jennifer Garner thriller Peppermint, is producing this project. Tab also served as a producer on the FX anthology series, Feud: Better and Joan.

“I was turned onto the novel by Gillian Flynn and fell in love with Clementine. It’s so unique to know a woman so brave, so brilliant, so bold and yet so tortured,” said Tab. “The story is heartwarming, thought-provoking, hilarious, captivating and empowering. I’m thrilled to partner with Ann Cherkis whose writing I have loved for years to bring Ashley’s beautiful book to life. We are excited to make a film about a great woman by women.”

Jeeny and Michael Miller of Miller Way will serve as executive producers.

Cherkis penned the 2007 film The Secret, which starred David Duchovny and Lili Taylor, and was a writer on the ABC Family series, Chasing Life. She’s repped by WME, Lighthouse, and Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayum, Matlof, and Fishman.