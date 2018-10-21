Selma Blair’s emotional reveal on Instagram this weekend that she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis included her thanking the cast and crew of her new Netflix original series Another Life for helping her as she copes with the disease.

The post Saturday included a selfie of Blair during a wardrobe fitting for the series with costumer Allison Swanson.

“The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show, but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself,” Blair posted. “I have #multiplesclerosis. I am in an exacerbation.”

She added: “By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it.”

Blair is recurring as Harper Glass in the 10-episode sci-fi drama, which centers on astronaut Niko Breckinridge (Katee Sackhoff) leading a crew on a mission to explore the genesis of an artifact in the search for alien life. Glass is a 21st century media influencer trying to break one of human history’s biggest stories.

Blair in the post also thanked Another Life‘s executive Noreen Halpern “who assured me that everyone has something” as well as #chrisregina [and creator/showrunner/executive producer] #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you.”

Blair said she received the diagnosis August 16 after an MRI and has had the support of friends including fellow actors Jaime King, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr and Tara Subkoff. She also thanked Elizabeth Berkeley, “who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri.”

“I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve,” she wrote. “I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share.”

Blair has been plenty busy, most recently shooting the movie After opposite Jennifer Beals and Peter Gallagher and also starring in Maria Gabriela Cardenas’ The Great Illusion. The Hellboy and Legally Blonde actor also guested on Netflix’s Lost in Space and appeared with Nicolas Cage in the black comedy Mom and Dad which made its world premiere last year at Toronto. She also portrayed Kris Jenner in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.



Another Life, which Netflix acquired in April, also stars Tyler Hoechlin, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson and Elizabeth Faith Ludlow. It is created and showrun by Aaron Martin (DeGrassi: The Next Generation), who executive produces alongside Halpern and her Halfire Entertainment, which also produced Alias Grace. No premiere date has been set.