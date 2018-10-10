CBS has given a pilot production commitment to Secret Six, a drama based on the DC characters from Suits executive producer Rick Muirragui, Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions and Warner Bros TV where the company is based.

Courtesy of UTA

Written by Muirragui, Secret Six centers on six morally ambiguous strangers, each with their own unique specialties and secret pasts, who are brought together by an enigmatic figure who blackmails them into working as a team to expose the corruption of the corporate and political elite.

Muirragui executive produces with Doozer Productions’ Lawrence and Jeff Ingold.

WBTV

CBS previously teamed with WBTV on a DC comics-based drama series with Supergirl, which launched on the network before moving to the CW in Season 2.

The Secret Six is the name of three different fictional comic book teams in the DC Comics Universe. Each team has had six members, led by a mysterious figure named Mockingbird, whom the characters assume to be one of the other five members.

Muirragui has worked on USA’s Suits since the series launch in 2011, rising to executive producer. His other writing credits include The Good Guys and Men of A Certain Age. Muirragui is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Doozer has upcoming ABC action drama series Whiskey Cavalier starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan. Lawrence and Doozer are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Jared Levine.