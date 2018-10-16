NCIS: New Orleans alumna Shalita Grant is set for a key recurring role on the upcoming third season of TBS’ dark comedy Search Party.

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, Search Party is about a group of privileged, self-absorbed twenty-somethings covering up a murder.

Grant will play Cassidy, a superficial law school grad with vocal fry and arrested development who is addicted to the fast lane. She takes on Dory’s case pro-bono as a way to accelerate her career and prove herself, but soon finds herself in way over her head.

Search Party is executive-produced by Bliss, Rogers, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Jax Media.

Grant was nominated for a Tony Award for her portrayal of Cassandra in comedy Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. She recently had a large recurring arc on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet and played the series regular role of Sonja Percy on CBS’ NCIS: New Orleans. She is repped by APA and D2 Management.