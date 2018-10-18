Three-time Emmy winner Louie Anderson (Baskets) is joining Season 3 of TBS’ dark comedy Search Party in a key recurring role.

Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter, season three of Search Party centers around four self-absorbed 20-somethings whose friendship corrodes under the pressure of covering up a semi-accidental murder. Dory (Alia Shawkat), Drew (John Reynolds), Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) cancel their brunch plans and lawyer up as they become notorious public figures overnight. Now their full time jobs are navigating the media circus that has become the trial of the millennium.

Anderson will play Bob, a sweet but extremely absentminded old-school lawyer from Chicago. He’s warm, sentimental, and optimistic but can’t seem to remember his clients’ names and is maybe dying.

Search Party is executive-produced by Bliss, Rogers, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Jax Media.

Anderson won an Emmy for his gender-twisting role on FX’s dark comedy Baskets, which has been renewed for a fourth season. He still performs standup, and has credits that include hosting Family Feud among numerous comedy specials across cable and the premium networks. He also won two Emmys for voicing the lead character in his animated series Life With Louie, which ran three seasons on Fox from 1995-1998. Anderson is repped by Brillstein Entertainmment Partners and ICM.