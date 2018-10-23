EXCLUSIVE: Veteran TV exec Sean Boyle is returning to Discovery as SVP Development. Based in Los Angeles, he’ll help guide the network’s strategic planning, content direction and execute programming strategies through the development process.

Boyle was VP Development at Discovery before doing a three-year stint as VP Development and Production at History from 2015-18. In the earlier gig, he was responsible for greenlighting Discovery’s signature series Fast N’ Loud and Street Outlaws. At History, he oversaw a wide range of unscripted series and specials and created the annual stunt Car Week, which this year included 2018’s best-rated cable special, Evel Live.

“Sean knows what it takes to create successful and truly buzz-worthy programming,” said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer at Discovery & Factual, to whom Boyle will report. “His experience in growing and broadening an audience, along with his knowledge of Discovery, make him the perfect choice as Discovery continues to build an even greater slate of programs for on-air and multiplatform.”