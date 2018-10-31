EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first footage and promo for UK-China animation Watch The Skies, voiced by Sean Bean (Game Of Thrones), Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games), Gemma Arterton (Quantum Of Solace), Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game), Laura Haddock (Guardians Of The Galaxy), David Fynn (Doctor Who) and Chris Obi (Snow White And The Huntsman). TriCoast Worldwide has boarded international sales (excluding China) and will be shopping at the AFM.

Set for release in 2019, the family film follows the intergalactic exploits of St’aar (Butterfield), an alien teenager who runs away from his galaxy on a small starship, and ends up stranded on Earth. St’aar is befriended by the children of the alien hunters out to capture him, and together they repair his spaceship. But the friends are pursued around the planet by ruthless tech billionaire Peter Fox (Bean), and his tenacious Security Chief (Arterton), bent on capturing and exploiting the alien at all costs. Leading the escapade is Spinner (Claflin), his brilliant girlfriend, Izzy (Haddock), and Thor (Fynn), the self-styled tech Cyber Viking, assisting in St’aar’s journey home.

In the promo, the actors and creatives behind the movie discuss what drew them to the UK-China co-pro, which is currently in production. Writer-director is Mark Byers (Criminal Act), producers are Zycon Media and DeZerlin Media.