(Updated with AMC statement) Scott Wilson, who was a key member of the cast of The Walking Dead before exiting the show in shocking fashion, has died. He was 76 and his death was announced today on the Walking Dead comic official Twitter account. Wilson played Hershel Greene on TWD from 2011-2014. In the series, he was a veterinarian who kept a barn full of walkers, hoping to find a cure. He later lost his leg and then his life to the sword of the Governor. While his youngest daughter Beth was also killed off on the series, the Lauren Cohan portrayed Maggie Greene, now Maggie Rhee in marriage, is one of the leaders of the Survivors. News of Wilson’s death came just over an hour after it was announced tonight at the Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con that the actor would be among past cast members appearing in the AMC show’s ninth season, which debuts tomorrow. Wilson’s return to TWD after his character’s death in 2014 has already been filmed, according to source close to the series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics.

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person,” AMC said in a statement Saturday. “The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show. Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our character’s choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, his family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”