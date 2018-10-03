EXCLUSIVE: Jane the Virgin fan favorite Brett Dier is joining ABC’s upcoming Goldbergs spinoff series, Schooled, as a new series regular opposite Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen and AJ Michalka. The series, slated for a 2019 launch, comes from The Goldbergs creator/executive producer Adam F. Goldberg, executive producers Marc Firek, Doug Robinson, Sony Pictures TV and ABC TV Studios.

Written by Firek based on a story by him and Goldberg, the spinoff is set in 1990-something and follows the hilarious teachers of William Penn Academy – led by Meadows (Principal Glascott), Callen (Coach Mellor) and Michalka (Lainey Lewis) – who, despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, are heroes to their students.

ABC

Dier will play C.B.. Based on Goldberg’s favorite teacher and friend, C.B. is a young, energetic teacher who engages students with classroom antics and impressions. C.B. is both a friend and rival to rookie teacher Lainey Lewis (Michalka).

“Every teacher on (The Goldbergs) is based on a real teacher — Mellor, the character Tim Meadows plays and the drama teacher,” Goldberg told Deadline in 2017. For him, doing a series revolving around teachers has been a passion project he had been pursuing for several years.

“For me, every show that’s about teachers, and there’s been a number of them, they’re like misfits who hate the kids and don’t want to be there and hate their jobs,” he told Deadline. “For me, having crazy parents, my teachers were the sane people who raised me, and they liked being there. They don’t make a ton of money, but they’re heroes. And I wanted to wish a positive show where it’s not having teachers being down in the teachers lounge smoking cigarettes.”

Goldberg, executive produces the series alongside Robinson and Firek.

This marks a reunion for Dier and Sony TV — this past season, he played the male lead in the studio’s CBS comedy pilot History of Them.

Dier, probably best known for his role as Detective Michael Cordero Jr. on the first two and a half seasons of the CW’s Jame the Virgin, also starred in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Ravenswood. He co-stars in the feature The New Romantic, which won the audience award at SXSW and will be released next year. Dier is repped by Deb Dillistone of RED Management and the Gersh Agency.