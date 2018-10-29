Writer-producer Chris Van Dusen, who has worked on several Shondaland series, most recently as co-executive producer on Scandal, is joining Shonda Rhimes at Netflix, signing a multi-year overall deal with the streaming platform to create new series and other projects.

His first project under the pact is Shondaland’s Untitled Bridgeton Project, a one-hour drama ordered straight-to-series, based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels. As previously announced, Van Dusen will adapt, showrun, and executive produce, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers through Shondaland. The smart feminist take on Regency England romance unveils the glittering, wealthy, sexual, painful, funny and sometimes lonely lives of the women and men in London’s high society marriage mart as told through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family.

A homegrown Shondaland talent, Van Dusen landed his first writing gig on Grey’s Anatomy. He went on to work as a co-producer on Shondaland’s Private Practice, as well as a producer on The Catch and most recently co-executive producer on Scandal. He is a graduate of Emory University and USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program. He’s repped by CAA and attorney Ryan Nord.