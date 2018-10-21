The explanation by the Saudi Arabian government that 60-year-old, out-of-shape Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed during a fist fight against hardened security men is being soundly dismissed on Sunday morning news analysis programs by politicians and media.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post journalist and critic of the Saudi government, disappeared earlier this month after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. After denying a role in the Khashoggi disappearance, the Saudi government finally admitted late last week that he died during his meeting there.

Now, it has initiated an “investigation” into his death led by Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (known as MBS), the heir apparent to the kingdom and a major Hollywood/tech industry player. The US official position is to wait and see the results of that. But analysts on Sunday news programs scoffed at the notion that anyone but MBS himself could have authorized the murder, and some predicted that his viability as a leader is in jeopardy.

Karen Attiah, the global opinions editor of the Washington Post and Jamal Khashoggi’s editor, called the Saudi explanation “a cover-up” on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

“I still believe and The Post as an institution still believes that this is not an explanation, this is an attempt at a cover-up,” Attiah said. “So much doesn’t add up for me personally who knew Jamal, worked with Jamal over the last year.”

If the US gives the Saudis a pass on the Khashoggi murder, it will have wide implications, Attiah said, creating a “free pass to be able to go to other countries and snatch people up just for having an opinion.”

Democrat Adam Schiff of the House Intelligence Committee was equally dismissive of Saudi claims during his time on This Week. “I can tell you I don’t find this Saudi account credible at all. There’s simply no way they dispatched a team this large and that Khashoggi engaged in some kind of a brawl with them unless he was merely fighting for his life. But I think we can see where this is headed.”

Schiff said he found it “hard to imagine that these orders would have been carried out without the knowledge of the Crown Prince. He called for sanctions on those directly involved in the murder.

On NBC’s Meet The Press, Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois said he believed the Crown Prince ordered the Khashoggi murder.

“Five of his top personal bodyguards are among those accused,” Durbin said. “His personal bodyguards and one of them have said, publicly a year ago, ‘I don’t move without an order from the executive.’ The Crown Prince has his fingerprints all over this and the fact that he is heading up the investigation makes it totally incredible.”

Durbin suggested expelling the Saudi Ambassador from the US until there is a third party investigation. “We should call on our allies to do the same. Unless the Saudi kingdom understands that civilized countries around the world are going to reject this conduct and make sure that they pay a price for it, they’ll continue doing it.”

The Saudis continue to blame a “rogue operation” for Khashoggi’s death. Fox News on Sunday featured Bret Baier interviewig Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir , who said the 18 people implicated in Khashoggi’s slaying would be punished appropriately.

“This was an operation that was a rogue operation,” Al-Jubeir contended. “This was an operation where individuals ended up exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had. They made the mistake when they killed Jamal Khashoggi in the consulate and they tried to cover up for it.”