It was a homecoming for Saturday Night Live host Seth Meyers, who spent 12 memorable years on the show before exiting for other TV adventures. In his opening monologue, he admitted that he cried on his last SNL show, and revealed that he invited more than 100 people from the show to his wedding.

He recalled those years in his show opener, including a shot of him in 2004 with a civilian Donald Trump when the future president hosted the show and played Meyers’s father in a sketch. “Most people have a shot of themselves with the President framed. I did not.”

But Meyers reserved his biggest memory for Kanye West, who appeared as a musical guest on the show during the Meyers era and asked to appear in a sketch. Watch the video for the surprise revelation on that.