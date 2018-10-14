Seth Meyers stopped by Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update to join Colin Jost and Michael Che for a special edition of Really!?! The target: Kanye West and Donald Trump’s meeting in the Oval Office.
During the segment, Trump was referred to as a “white supremacist,” while Kanye West was called the N-word. They also mocked West’s past difficulties with mental illness.
Some of the other commentary:
*** The only place those two should meet is in group.
*** Kanye prepared for the meeting by learning every fact in the world backwards. Trump prepared by clearing his desk of any valuables.
*** Kid Rock was also there. You know how hard it is to make Kid Rock the adult in the room? His first name is Kid.