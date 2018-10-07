Airing on the day of the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation as a Supreme Court Justice, the Oct. 6 telecast of Saturday Night Live, hosted by Awkwafina and featuring musical guest Travis Scott, drew a 4.2 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.7 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters.

That was off from Saturday Night Live‘s 44th season premiere last week, hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest (and Donald Trump advocate) Kanye West, which posted a 4.8 L+SD in households and a 2.3 in 18-49.

Last night’s show, which aired live coast to coast and counted unduplicated viewers from 11:30 PM encores in western markets, was also off in households and on par in the demo from the year-ago Week 2 SNL, which scored a 4.4 and a 1.7 with host Kumail Nanjiani and musical guest P!nk.