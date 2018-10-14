With Saturday Night Live alum Seth Meyers returning as host, the late-night show drew a 4.4 Live+same day household rating in the metered markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the markets with local people meters last night.

The telecast, featuring musical guest Paul Simon and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump in a Kanye West White House visit cold open, was up in households and down in adults 18-49 from last week’s episode hosted by Awkwafina and featuring musical guest Travis Scott (4.2, 1.7). It was also down in both categories from the season opener two weeks ago hosted by Adam Driver with musical guest Kanye West, which posted a 4.8 L+SD in households and a 2.3 in 18-49.

In metered-market households, last night’s show, which aired live coast to coast and counted unduplicated viewers from 11:30 PM encores in western markets, was the #1 program Saturday night on the Big 4 networks.