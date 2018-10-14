Two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Jonah Hill is set to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time. He will kick off November as host with Maggie Rogers as the musical guest.

Currently starring on the Cary Fukunaga-created Netflix series Maniac opposite Emma Stone, Hill first hosted SNL in 2008 after the success of Superbad. He then came back in 2012 to host during the success of 21 Jump Street. His last appearance as host on the show was in 2016. We might see the return of his SNL character Adam Grossman, a precocious child who acts as if he is an insult comedian.

After his stint as host in November, Hill will be one hosting gig away from being inducted into SNL‘s Five-Timers club which includes Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, John Goodman, Christopher Walken, Drew Barrymore, Justin Timberlake, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa McCarthy, and Dwayne Johnson.