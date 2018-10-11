Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson) has been tapped as the lead in the Lionsgate thriller, Run, which will reunite the team behind the Sundance award-winning film, Searching, with its helmer Aneesh Chaganty attached to direct, while Searching producers Natalie Qasabian and Sev Ohanian will produce the film.

Slated to go before cameras this month. Chaganty and Ohanian penned the script, which follows a teenaged girl, raised in total isolation by her mother (Paulson), whose life begins to unravel as she discovers her mother’s sinister secret.

Searching, Chaganty’s debut directorial feature, was released in August via Sony and was met with favorable reviews. The pic, which was portrayed entirely through phone and computer screens, has since raked in $65 million at the worldwide box office.

Paulson, who was recently seen on the big screen in Warner Bros’ Oceans 8, next stars in Susanne Bier’s Netflix film Bird Box, M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, and John Crowley’s Goldfinch for Warner Bros.

Paulson, Chaganty and Ohanian are repped by CAA.