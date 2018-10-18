Former Scrubs star Sarah Chalke has reunited with Scrubs creator/executive producer Bill Lawrence for a dramedy series, which has been set at ABC for development.

Chalke will star and co-executive produce the untitled project, written by Emily Fox (Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce), which hails from Lawrence’s Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television where the company is based.

Inspired by Chalke’s life, the family dramedy is about two very different sisters who take over the adoption agency that their parents, a lawyer and a social worker, have run out of their home for the last 30 years.

Fox executive produces with Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Doozer’s Liza Katzer is producing.

ABC

Chalke, who is the middle of three sisters, played the female lead, Dr. Elliot Reid, on Lawrence’s medical comedy Scrubs. She also recurred on Lawrence’s followup comedy series, Cougar Town. She is member of the voice cast of hit Adult Swim animated series Rick and Morty and recently did an arc on ABC’s Roseanne revival after co-starring on the original series. She is repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.

Fox recently served as an executive producer on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide To Divorce. She previously created and executive produced the VH1 series Hindsight. She is repped by UTA.

Doozer recently sold Secret Six, a drama based on DC Comics, to CBS with a pilot production commitment. At ABC, the company has upcoming action drama series Whiskey Cavalier. Lawrence and Doozer are repped by ICM Partners and attorney Jared Levine.