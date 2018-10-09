Sally Willcox, the longtime CAA literary agent who most recently oversaw acquisition and development at Tobey Maguire’s Material, has landed at Paradigm, the agency said Tuesday. She will oversee media rights and be based at the agency’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

“Sally excels at discovering and developing intellectual property and it is her passion to find inspiring opportunities for her clients, making her the perfect person to drive and expand our media rights division,” said Adam Kanter, co-head of Motion Picture Literary, and Andy Patman, co-head of Television Literary, in a release announcing the news.

Willcox spent 27 years at CAA, repping authors, journalists, publishers and publications along with screenwriters and writer-directors including Michael Cunningham, Dave Eggers, Laura Hillenbrand, William Nicholson and Steven Knight. She made deals on projects that became major films, like The Hurt Locker, Waiting to Exhale, Adaptation, The Joy Luck Club, Seabiscuit, Where the Wild Things Are, Locke, Beautiful Creatures and Hillenbrand’s Unbroken. She left CAA in 2014.

She most recently was executive producer on James Ponsoldt’s Eggers adaptation The Circle, starring Tom Hanks and Emma Watson. Her long association with Eggers includes being a founding board chair of 826LA, a nonprofit they helped launch to help students get involved with creative writing.

“I’m delighted to join Paradigm’s media rights team, which includes some of the sharpest and most passionate agents in the business,” Willcox said. “I’ve always admired Paradigm and its unwavering focus on the artists they represent, and I look forward to continuing our work with authors and their representatives in that tradition.”