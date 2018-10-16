The SAG-AFTRA Foundation announced their roster of presenters and performers for the 3rd annual Patron of the Artists Awards. Presenters for the evening will include Barry star Henry Winkler, BlacKkKlansman duo John David Washington & Adam Driver, This Is Us actress Chrissy Metz, and Geoffrey Owens, star of the upcoming thriller Fatale. The benefit will also include musical performances by Arlissa, Adam Lambert, and Leona Lewis. The event will take place on November 8 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation previously announced it will honor legendary actor Harrison Ford as well as A Star Is Born actress and musician Lady Gaga, entertainment industry leader, WndrCo Co-founder and Quibi Founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, and trailblazing Director/Producer/Writer Spike Lee at the celebration.

Previous recipients of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Patron of the Artists Awards incudle Director/Writer/Producer Judd Apatow, Director/Producer Kathryn Bigelow, Director/Writer/Producer Lee Daniels, Producer Megan Ellison, Director/Producer Rob Marshall, and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

The 3rd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards benefits the Foundation’s vital assistance and performers programs for SAG-AFTRA artists, as well as its Emmy-nominated children’s literacy program Storyline Online.