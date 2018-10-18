Fox has put in development Hanging On, a multi-camera family comedy from comedian Sabrina Jalees (Netflix’s The Comedy Lineup), Diablo Cody (Juno) and her Vita Vera Films, and Warner Bros. TV, where Cody and Vita Vera Films are based.

Jalees is writing and potentially starring in Hanging On. In it, to escape the boredom of retirement and a strained relationship, Phyllis and her husband make a cross-country move from North Carolina and into a house across the street from their lesbian daughter and her new fiancé. Unexpectedly, moving far away from their old life and being inspired by their daughter’s relationship brings them closer together.

Shutterstock

Jalees, who has come out as lesbian, is eyed for the daughter rile. She also will co-executive produce. Cody will executive produce via her Vita Vera Films. Warner Bros. TV and Vita Vera Films will co-produce.

Toronto native Jalees got her start on Canadian shows such as Much Music’s Video On Trial and YTV’s In Real Life. She has since appeared on VH1’s Best Week Ever, MTV’S Failosophy, Comedy Central’s Adam Devine’s House Party, and The Nightly Show. As a stand-up she’s toured North America, England, South Africa, and performed at the Montreal Just For Laughs Festival several times. She’s appeared on Flashpoint, Lifetime’s Mom at Sixteen, and in a guest role on Amazon’s Emmy-winning series Transparent. As a writer, she has worked on NBC’s Crowded and Powerless, ABC’s The Mayor and, most recently, TBS’ Search Party. She was one of the first comics with a Netflix 15-minute standup special premiered as part of The Comedy Lineup this past July. She’s repped by WME and Avalon.

Oscar winner Cody created Showtime’s Toni Collette comedy United States of Tara, and co-created with Tig Notero One Mississippi, which ran for two seasons on Amazon. She won a screenwriting Oscar for Juno. This development season, she also has an Alice reboot at Fox with a put pilot commitment. She’s repped by WME, MXN Entertainment and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.