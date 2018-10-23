Ryan Murphy has pledged a $10 million donation to the facility that saved his young son’s life.
In an Instagram post today, the man behind such series as American Horror Story, Pose and Glee acknowledged the gift to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, revealing that it treated then-2-year-old Ford Miller Murphy for an often-fatal pediatric cancer. After what Murphy called “a huge surgery and several difficult procedures,” the youngster is “thriving” today and just celebrated his fourth birthday:
View this post on Instagram
I’d like you to meet Ford Theodore Miller Murphy. Today is a big day in his and our family’s lives. Two years ago, this sweet little innocent boy with a deep belly laugh and an obsession with Monster Trucks was diagnosed with neuroblastoma…an often fatal pediatric cancer. Ford’s cancer — an abdominal tumor the size of a tennis ball — was found during a normal check up by his brilliant pediatrician Dr. Lauren Crosby @drlaurencrosby. From there, Ford has undergone a huge surgery and several difficult procedures. My better half, David Miller, was a rock through this — strong and patient and loving (I was always a trembling wreck). Ford was strong as well, and today he is thriving. He just celebrated his fourth birthday, a milestone we are all so thrilled about. Ford is doing so well because of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles @childrensla. Today at the hospital we are donating a wing in tribute to Ford and our family is making a gift of $10 million dollars so that other children can experience the love and care of this exceptional facility. No child is turned away at Children’s Hospital. We are so honored and lucky to contribute, and encourage everybody who can to do the same. We love you, Ford. 📸 credit: @dcmphoto.biz
We’ll pause here for those who need a tissue.
Children’s Hospital LA also earned a lot of attention in May 2017 when another celebrity called out the facility for saving his young son. After Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional announcement on his ABC late-night show that his boy — then days old — underwent risky open-heart surgery there, the hospital reported a bump in donations. After what Dad told viewers was “the longest three hours of my life,” little Billy Kimmel also pulled through.
On Saturday night, CHLA raised $5.5 million at its annual fundraiser in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel, Vin Scully and Hasbro were among the honorees at the event, whose pledge tally was goosed by a last-minute $1 million donation from Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney.