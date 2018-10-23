Ryan Murphy has pledged a $10 million donation to the facility that saved his young son’s life.

In an Instagram post today, the man behind such series as American Horror Story, Pose and Glee acknowledged the gift to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, revealing that it treated then-2-year-old Ford Miller Murphy for an often-fatal pediatric cancer. After what Murphy called “a huge surgery and several difficult procedures,” the youngster is “thriving” today and just celebrated his fourth birthday:

We’ll pause here for those who need a tissue.

Children’s Hospital LA also earned a lot of attention in May 2017 when another celebrity called out the facility for saving his young son. After Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional announcement on his ABC late-night show that his boy — then days old — underwent risky open-heart surgery there, the hospital reported a bump in donations. After what Dad told viewers was “the longest three hours of my life,” little Billy Kimmel also pulled through.

On Saturday night, CHLA raised $5.5 million at its annual fundraiser in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel, Vin Scully and Hasbro were among the honorees at the event, whose pledge tally was goosed by a last-minute $1 million donation from Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney.