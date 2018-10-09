Holy red hair Batman! The CW has released the first look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman — and she looks like she is ready to slay the Arrowverse.

In the photo below, Rose has a full head of fiery red hair. With the signature cowl and cape designed by four-time Academy Award-winning costume designer Colleen Atwood, Rose is ready to make her Arrowverse debut as Batwoman (aka Kate Kane).

The annual Arrowverse crossover event begins filming Oct. 29 and will kick off on the CW Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 PM ET.

Rose was announced as the new Batwoman in August to both celebration and some social media backlash. The character of Kate Kane is a lesbian, and some Twitterers didn’t know that Rose was too. The actress silenced the complaints saying, “When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more, My wish was we were all a little kinder and more supportive of each other…”

She ended her clapback with: “If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone” before deleting her Twitter account.

Check out Rose in all her Batwoman glory below.