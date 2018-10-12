EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Liang is set to direct Do No Harm, a feature film based on her short of the same title. Justine Gillmer is attached to write. The film is set in Chinatown, 1995, when a surgeon is forced to break her physician’s oath to save the person she loves in the middle of a violent gang war.

Kelly McCormick and Deadpool 2 and John Wick’s David Leitch will produce with Automatik. Liang will also produce alongside her producing partners on the original short, Timothy White and Hamish Mortland. Endeavor Content is co-financing and handling worldwide sales.

Justine Gillmer WME

After making her debut on My Wedding and Other Secrets, the Chinese-New Zealand director Liang recently came aboard to direct the action-thriller Fuse. Her breakout was the docu Banana in a Nutshell, based on her own negotiation of parental disapproval about her choice of life partner. Gillmer has written for AMC’s Into the Badlands, was a supervising producer on The CW’s The 100 and wrote the Black List feature script Harry Haft.

Liang is represented by WME, Grandview and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Gillmer is represented by WME, Grandview, Keith Sweitzer and Hansen, Jacobson & Teller.

Automatik has upcoming the Cory Finley-directed Bad Education with Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney, the Benedict Andrews-directed Against All Enemies starring Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie and Jack O’Connell, the Jim Mickle-directed Boyd Holbrook-starrer In The Shadow of the Moon and the Alma Har’el-directed Honey Boy with Shia LaBoeuf and Lucas Hedges starring.