Rose McGowan has been at the forefront when it comes to the #MeToo movement, being a very outspoken voice for the campaign. Now, she’s singing a different tune.

In an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, McGowan digs into actresses in Hollywood and the industry saying that she wants people to boycott movies, comparing them to child porn. “It completely messes with your head. I think if people start seeing the toxins that are fed to them, they will get really mad,” she said.

McGowan says she never watches movies anymore and will never act again. To that, she claims that women in the industry who are championing the #MeToo movement, aren’t supporting or sympathetic to her.

“I just think they’re douchebags,” she said. “They’re not champions. I just think they’re losers. I don’t like them. How do I explain the fact that I got a GQ Man of the Year award and no women’s magazines and no women’s organizations have supported me?”

She has not been invited to any of the #MeToo campaign lunches or survivors’ brunches — and she said she doesn’t want to go “because it’s all bullshit. It’s a lie.”

“It’s a Band-Aid lie to make them feel better,” she said. “I know these people, I know they’re lily-livered, and as long as it looks good on the surface, to them, that’s enough.”

She said that Donald Trump supporters are wrong but when it comes to Hollywood, their hatred is justified. “…they hate Hollywood for being faux liberals — and they’re 100% right about that,” she said in the interview. “It’s a bunch of faux liberals. It’s crap, and they know it is deep down, but they’re living an empty life, and to me that’s their punishment. They get to live the lives they live.”

She went on to slam Meryl Streep and how she claims to not know of the Harvey Weinstein’s accusation. She said it was her opinion that it was “literally impossible” for her not to know.

“I also think, in my opinion, that his victims are probably in the thousands,” she added. “Someone with his appetite, I would predict hundreds wouldn’t cover it. He had places set up everywhere he did business.”