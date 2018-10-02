EXCLUSIVE: Rose Byrne will lend her voice to the ‘Mother’ robot in the sci-fi thriller, I Am Mother, starring Oscar winner Hilary Swank and up-and-comer Clara Rugaard. First-time feature helmer Grant Sputore is directing the pic which is based on an original concept by him and screenwriter Michael Lloyd Green.

Timothy White of Southern Light Films is producing with the project with The Penguin Empire’s Kelvin Munro. Anna Vincent and Michael Lloyd Green co-produce.

The story follows a lonely teenage girl, ‘Daughter’ (Rugaard), who is the first of a new generation of humans raised by ‘Mother’ (Byrne) – a kindly robot designed to repopulate the earth following the extinction of mankind. But their unique bond is threatened when a blood-drenched woman (Swank) inexplicably arrives, calling into question everything Daughter has been told about the outside world – and her Mother’s intentions.

Byrne has appeared in various notable projects including the fifth and sixth installments of the X-Men films, Insidious, and the blockbuster hit Bridesmaids.

“I’ve been a fan of Rose’s work for as long as I can remember, so to have this opportunity to collaborate is very exciting,” said Sputore. “Rose has brought tremendous intelligence and humanity to a character that promises to be a memorable contribution to the genre.”

“So excited to be part of Grant’s unique, eerie, unnerving and visionary science fiction piece,” said Bryne. “He is such an exciting talent to come out of Australia and I am so flattered to be on board with such an incredible artist.”

The robot, which was created by the Academy Award winning team at WETA Workshop (Avatar, The Lord of The Rings), took over a year to design and 6 months to build, using a mix of techniques that ranged from traditional sculpture to 3D printing of titanium parts.

The pic is an Australian production financed by Hercules Film Investments with major investment from Screen Australia and the South Australian Film Corporation in association with Adelaide Film Festival, Screenwest, Lotterywest, Fin VFX, Blockhead, and Kojo.

Paris Kasidokostas-Latsis, Terry Dougas and Jean-Luc De Fanti from Rhea Films along with Bryce Menzies, Philip Wade, John Wade, and Sputore are serving as exec producers.

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales, while Endeavor Content is overseeing U.S. sales. Studiocanal will handle Australia and New Zealand distribution

Rose Byrne, who up next stars opposite Mark Wahlberg in Paramount’s Instant Family comedy, is repped by CAA, RGM Artists, and Shelter PR.