EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox is in the early planning stages for a remake of the 1993 film Rookie of the Year. Studio is making a deal with Dan Gregor & Doug Mand to rewrite, with Gregor eyeing to direct. The duo most recently wrote and Gregor directed Most Likely to Murder, the film that premiered at SXSW and stars Adam Pally and Rachel Bloom.

In the Daniel Stern-directed original, an accident gives a young boy an incredibly powerful pitching arm. He ends up pitching for his favorite team, the Chicago Cubs, and could lead them to the World Series. The hurler was played by Thomas Ian Nicholas.

Gregor & Mand are currently consulting producers on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and previously were staffers on The Comedians, and How I Met Your Mother. On the feature side, they wrote the Mark Waters-directed Magic Camp and Rescue Rangers for Disney.

Bob Harper, who produced the original, is also producing the remake.

Gregor & Mand are repped by UTA and Kaplan Perrone Entertainment.