Lionsgate has signed Ron Schwartz to a new long-term agreement as president of worldwide home entertainment.

Schwartz will oversee the company’s nearly $1 billion-a-year worldwide home entertainment operations, including the domestic and international home entertainment sales of its feature film slate, its television business, its library and the Starz slate. He also assumes expanded responsibility for the company’s digital business.

The executive will continue to shepherd Lionsgate’s specialty acquisitions business, including titles for the company’s Grindstone Entertainment and Premiere labels, sister company Roadside Attractions and numerous third-party partners.

Schwartz served as president and general manager of Lionsgate Home Entertainment sales and distribution before being promoted to head the company’s worldwide home entertainment group in 2014. Prior to that, he served as executive vice president and general manager of Lionsgate’s home entertainment operations. He joined Lionsgate through the company’s merger with Trimark in 2000.