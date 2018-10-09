Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes movie starring John Lithgow as the disgraced Fox News Channel boss is no longer going forward at Annapurna; this is days before its production start, Deadline has confirmed.

Word is the production cost of $35M was soaring upwards from that point, and for this film to be realized in the way that the filmmakers want it, they’re now considering other suitors including Amblin, Focus Features and Participant Media. Bron Studios continues to stay aboard as co-financier.

The project written by The Big Short Oscar-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph was exploding into a who-who’s all-star ensemble. Yesterday it was announced that Malcolm McDowell was boarding to play News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Charlize Theron is attached to play Megyn Kelly, Margot Robbie is Kayla Pospisil, and Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson.

