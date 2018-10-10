EXCLUSIVE: Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Amy Landecker (Transparent), Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly (Nerve), Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), Andrene Ward-Hammond (The Hate U Give), and Kyanna Simpson (The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks) have signed on as the supporting cast of the Netflix’s yet-to-be-titled sci-fi thriller. Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback are set as leads in the film which will be directed by Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

Mattson Tomlin penned the screenplay. Filmmakers are staying mum on plot details. Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless’ Screen Arcade are producing the project as part of their first look deal with Netflix.

Santoro, who most recently cast in the Hulu pilot Reprisal, is repped by ICM. Landecker, last seen on the big screen in the Sundance film, A Kid Like Jake, is repped by ICM and Gotham Group. Baker, repped by Paradigm, Ashleigh VeVerka, Byron Kirkland, and James McMillan, has a number of upcoming releases including Netflix films Bird Box and The Dirt.

CAA and Red Baron Management rep Maldonado, who co-starred in the Sony pic, Superfly and Netflix’s First Match. Simpson, who appears in Sony’s White Boy Rick, is also repped by CAA. Ward-Hammond is repped by Alexander White Agency and can be next seen in WB’s Just Mercy and Paramount’s Instant Family.