UPDATED with Tribeca statement. Robert De Niro, one of Hollywood’s most vocal critics of President Donald Trump, is the latest person to have been sent a suspicious package.

New York police are investigating the discovery early this morning of a suspicious package sent to De Niro at 375 Greenwich St. That building in Tribeca is owned by the Mean Streets star and houses his Tribeca Grill, Tribeca Film Center and Tribeca Enterprises. Over the years, it has also been the address for the Weinstein Co. and Steven Spielberg’s New York film operations.

In a statement, a Tribeca spokesperson said, “A suspicious package was received. We called the police. They took it out and went through all safety procedures. It was addressed to Robert De Niro and is similar packaging to the others. It is an open investigation. Everyone is safe and the building is open.”

De Niro has frequently used his public platform to blast Trump and his policies. One signature example came in June. While appearing as a presenter on the live CBS telecast of the Tony Awards, the actor raised both arms, made fists and bluntly declared, “F–k Trump!” The moment was bleeped for the broadcast, but the message still got through.

The package sent to De Niro’s business is thought to have similar marking as pipe bomb packages sent to top Democrats. Yesterday, it was revealed the suspicious devices had been addressed to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, George Soros and Maxine Waters as well as the New York headquarters of CNN.

Additionally, it emerged that U.S. federal investigators are searching for a suspicious package that was reportedly sent to former Vice President Joe Biden.

The package sent to CNN via the Time Warner Center mailroom was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan. Its discovery led to the evacuation of the building, with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo unofficially calling the mailings acts of terror.