Robert De Niro has made his first public comments after this week finding himself among a group of President Trump-bashing voices on the receiving end of potentially explosive devices intercepted by authorities.

Said De Niro:

“I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us. There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!”

While he has let his magisterial acting ability speak for him for most of his career and has eschewed a public profile, De Niro has made a notable exception with Trump. During the presidential campaign, De Niro offered to punch Trump in the face, in this video:

At the recent Tony Awards, De Niro appeared onstage to introduce Bruce Springsteen, who performed a song from his one-man Broadway show. Said an animated De Niro: “F*ck Trump. It’s no longer ‘Down with Trump!’ It’s just F*ck Trump!’” De Niro received a standing ovation from the theater industry crowd.

Now, De Niro is among a growing list of Trump critics who’ve been mailed explosive devices. On Tuesday, a suspicious package was sent to De Niro at 375 Greenwich St, where De Niro houses his production headquarters and the Tribeca Grill in the Tribeca Film Center.

Late last night and this morning, two additional suspicious packages were found at postal facilities in Manhattan and Florida.

The package sent to De Niro’s business is thought to have similar markings as pipe bomb packages sent to top Democrats. Targets have included Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Eric Holder, Joe Biden, John Brennan, CNN, George Soros, Maxine Waters and, as of today, Cory Booker and James Clapper. The packages apparently intended for Clapper and Brennan were sent via CNN. The discovery of the Brennan package in CNN’s mailroom led to the evacuation of the Time Warner Center, with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo calling the mailings acts of terror.